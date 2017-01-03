Area to warm up Tuesday after cold snap

Area to warm up Tuesday after cold snap

After the possibility of wintry mix moves on Saturday, frigid temperatures will follow with the coldest weather on Monday with a warm-up expected Tuesday, according to forecasters. A winter storm watch remains in effect for Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon, Robeson, and Bladen counties, but forecasters haven't decided whether a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory will be needed instead.

