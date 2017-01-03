Area to warm up Tuesday after cold snap

After the possibility of wintry mix moves on Saturday, frigid temperatures will follow with the coldest weather on Monday with a warm-up expected Tuesday, according to forecasters. A winter storm watch remains in effect for Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon, Robeson, and Bladen counties, but forecasters haven't decided whether a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory will be needed instead.

