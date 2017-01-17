Abbott named to dean's list
University of North Carolina at Wilmington announced academic honors for students named to the college's dean's list for the fall semester 2016. Jonathan Craig Abbott, freshman, of Henderson was named to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington dean's list for the fall semester 2016.
