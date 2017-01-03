75 years after World War II, the Showboat still has many stories to tell
Its official name is the USS North Carolina, and none other than radio legend Walter Winchell named it after the Broadway musical "Showboat," which was enjoying a revival when this showboat was commissioned on April 9, 1941. Winchell was amazed by its size and capacity for up to 2,300 men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Sat
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC