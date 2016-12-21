Wilmington firefighters donate coats to more than 125 children
The Wilmington Professional Firefighters Association and International Association of Firefighters Local 129, in partnership with Operation Warm, provided the coats free of charge Monday morning. "The kids were way more excited than I ever thought they would be over a brand-new coat, so who knew," Stacy Constantinou, a social worker at Gregory, said.
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
|Kelly Lynn Cole
|Nov '16
|Boo
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|Southern girl
|5
