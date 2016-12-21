Wilmington firefighters donate coats ...

Wilmington firefighters donate coats to more than 125 children

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

The Wilmington Professional Firefighters Association and International Association of Firefighters Local 129, in partnership with Operation Warm, provided the coats free of charge Monday morning. "The kids were way more excited than I ever thought they would be over a brand-new coat, so who knew," Stacy Constantinou, a social worker at Gregory, said.

