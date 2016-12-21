Volunteers passed out over 1,000 meals to Wilmington residents in need Christmas Eve.
Low income and elderly people didn't have to go far to be served up a holiday meal Christmas Eve. "We came out to give food to people that need it," said Gabriella Merrill, a little girl who came with her brother and mother.
