VIDEO: GBI releases bodycam footage of shooting that killed 2 GA officers

VIDEO: GBI releases bodycam footage of shooting that killed 2 GA - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC An image of the body camera footage right before Minquell Lembrick shot at two police officers in Americus, GA on Dec. 7, 2016. Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr were friends through high school and graduated from the police academy together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.