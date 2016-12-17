The Sudan Shiners provide train ride for Polar Express Day.
The museum in Downtown Wilmington gave kids and families a chance to relive a favorite childhood book, The Polar Express, with train rides, hot cocoa, and story time. "It's definitely one of the cutest days of the year as kids are in their PJs obviously for Polar Express and holiday wear," Kathleen King, Director of Operations & Guest Services, said.
