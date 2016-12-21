The Latest: WY, ME give Trump 219 electoral votes of 270
The Latest: Trump has 215 electoral votes of 270 to win - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC Graphic shows disparities between population and electoral votes among states; 4c x 5 inches; 195.7 mm x 127 mm; . Rex Teter, a member of the Electoral College, holds two days of delivered mail at his home in Pasadena, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
