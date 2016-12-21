The Eerily Familiar North Carolina Co...

The Eerily Familiar North Carolina Coup We've All Forgotten

Although it can be hard to decide where to find the most outrageous political news as this autumn of awfulness turns to an even worse winter, North Carolina seems to be a front-runner. The state's GOP-controlled legislature, working with lame duck Republican Governor Pat McCrory, has passed a bill directly limiting the powers of McCrory's successor, Democrat Roy Cooper .

