Suspects caught following break-in

Saturday

Four suspects were caught after a break-in at a home in the 200 block of Victory Gardens Drive in Wilmington on Saturday. According to New Hanover County Dispatch, a neighbor called around 4:40 p.m. when she saw four young people attempting to break into a garage.

Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

