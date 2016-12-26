St. Stephens AME Church in Wilmington...

St. Stephens AME Church in Wilmington hosts Kwanzaa celebration Monday.

This year's theme is "Moving Forward as a People" and it was held at St. Stephen's AME Church in Wilmington. Josiah Bennetone says he's been celebrating the holiday since he was little and says it's important to keep the traditions going for future generations.

