Real-life places around the world used as locations for hit movies and TV shows

Munich is famous for its beer halls but it's champagne all the way in the sumptuous Bayerischer Hof hotel - a home from home for the rich and famous From Rihanna's homeland of Barbados to the Bahamas and Jamaica: How to pick the right Caribbean paradise for YOU What IS the etiquette for talking to strangers on public transport? A psychologist reveals all Think YOU had a hard time at the airport? Hilarious images capture weary travellers at the end of their tether Now THAT'S a princely sum! Historic hotel with 74 bedrooms built by the Emperor of Austria could be your renovation project... for A 1million Fly to New York for A 56: Norwegian Air to offer cheapest transatlantic flight yet Is global warming going to cancel the ski season? Popular resorts are completely shut down after no snow falls for a MONTH and temperatures soar leaving 45,000 people out of work A yoke-al brawl! Spanish ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.