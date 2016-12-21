Police: Suspect forces woman into closet at gunpoint

Police are investigating after a woman was forced into a closet in her Wilmington home at gunpoint early Wednesday morning. According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the 35-year-old victim heard a knock on her door just before 1 a.m. The woman opened the door, and a masked man with a handgun entered and pushed her into a closet, asking her where her money was.

