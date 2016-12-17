One of the Robots at the First Robotics RoboCon.
First Robotics held their annual RoboCon as a show case of all the hard work that kids from elementary school all the way to high school have been working on. "We're preparing for another season of first robotics competition coming up in January, so we're just showing off and doing some community outreach."
