More
The Carousel Center in Wilmington works to help hundreds of child abuse victims per year. In 2016, Julie Ozier, interviewing and clinical services supervisor, said they saw 250 victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
|Kelly Lynn Cole
|Nov '16
|Boo
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|Southern girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC