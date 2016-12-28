Mama Ja s Helping Hand moves from Sneads Ferry to Wilmington
Jeanette Lopez started Mama J's Helping Hand out of her house seven years ago. She said that at first, she wanted to help pregnant women and children in Snead's Ferry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
|Kelly Lynn Cole
|Nov '16
|Boo
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|Southern girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC