Gate Keepers: Recruiting Physicians

Gate Keepers: Recruiting Physicians

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wrightsville Beach Magazine

With 6,462 employees, New Hanover Regional Medical Center/Cape Fear Hospital is unquestionably the county's largest employer. Just under the NHRMC Physician Group, the hospital and its affiliates employ 250 doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and teaching faculty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wrightsville Beach Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
The media claims ur stupid Nov '16 Cia 1
trump wrong man for washington Nov '16 morgan 5
Kelly Lynn Cole Nov '16 Boo 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 Southern girl 5
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,437,041

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC