Free trees spread Christmas spirit and loved one's light

Thursday Dec 22

When his brother, Ben, died tragically in 2008, Robert Pickett felt his life was devoid of a special smile and spirit. Seven years later he and his family founded an initiative to prolong his brother's light, which he said would brighten any room, by founding an initiative to donate Christmas trees to families who cannot afford them.

