Families ring in the new year a few hours early

Who needs to stay up late for all the glitz and glamor of a New Year's Eve countdown when you could do it 12 hours earlier? That's just what families at the Children's Museum of Wilmington did today at the annual New Year's Noon celebration. The countdown began just before noon and when the clock struck twelve, everyone threw confetti into the air and cheered.

