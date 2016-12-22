Enviva domes at Port of Wilmington loading first shipment
A port spokesman says the Enviva terminal, which includes two storage domes that can hold up to 45,000 metric tons of wood pellets each , is estimated to have a total impact on the local economy of more than $16 million per year and ship more than 1 million tons of pellets annually. "The Port of Wilmington is a key nexus for global commerce and an economic engine for the state of North Carolina," said Enviva CEO John Keppler.
