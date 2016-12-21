Dreaming of a white Christmas? Not this year, but there was a snowy one in 1989
This Christmas will be a mild one, not a white one, unlike nearly 30 years ago when a snowstorm blasted the East Coast, dumping 14 inches along parts of the Grand Strand over a period that spanned several days. Temps toppled down into the teens in 1989 when flurries frosted the area from Dec. 22 - 24, making for a picturesque Christmas, but certainly not a common scene along the sandy coast.
