Doc's Drugs burglarized

Wilmington police are seeking the public's help to identify a burglar who stole more than $4,000 worth of prescription drugs early Wednesday morning from Doc's Drugs at 1101 South Water Street in Wilmington. Wilmington police are seeking the public's help to identify a burglar who stole more than $4,000 worth of prescription drugs early Wednesday morning from Doc's Drugs at 1101 South Water Street in Wilmington.

