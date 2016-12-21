Doc's Drugs burglarized

Doc's Drugs burglarized

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Wilmington police are seeking the public's help to identify a burglar who stole more than $4,000 worth of prescription drugs early Wednesday morning from Doc's Drugs at 1101 South Water Street in Wilmington. Wilmington police are seeking the public's help to identify a burglar who stole more than $4,000 worth of prescription drugs early Wednesday morning from Doc's Drugs at 1101 South Water Street in Wilmington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
The media claims ur stupid Nov '16 Cia 1
trump wrong man for washington Nov '16 morgan 5
Kelly Lynn Cole Nov '16 Boo 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 Southern girl 5
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,051

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC