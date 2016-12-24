Community outreach dinner feeds thousands
Pine Valley United Methodist Church held it's annual Christmas Eve community outreach dinner Saturday night, feeding more than 3,300 people across Wilmington. For about six years now, the church has given back to the community preparing and delivering meals to different shelters and charity organizations throughout the area.
