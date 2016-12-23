Coast Guard rescues 3 off yacht in Ocracoke Inlet

The Coast Guard hoisted two men and one woman Thursday from a motor yacht in the Ocracoke Inlet according to a news release. Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington were notified at approximately 5:40 p.m. that the 54-foot yacht Crystal Ball had ran aground in Ocracoke Inlet and was taking on water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.