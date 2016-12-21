Church prepares for largest feast in congregation history
Members of the congregation spent the past week preparing thousands of pounds of food. Their goal? "We are hoping that no one goes hungry in Wilmington on Christmas Eve," said George Hale, organizer of the feast.
