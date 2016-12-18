Chandler's Wharf Shops in Downtown Wilmington
Shops and restaurant owners in the Chandler's Wharf Shops building, located on Ann and Water streets Downtown, are concerned about their businesses. Stores like Camillions and Fuzz Love experience low numbers of customers coming through the shopping center, leaving their future's in doubt.
