Cacok named CAA Player of the Week once again

WILMINGTON, North Carolina UNCW sophomore forward Devontae Cacok, who has emerged as a dominant force inside for the 10-1 Seahawks, has been recognized as the Colonial Athletic Association's Player-of-the-Week for the second time. The Riverdale, Ga., product averaged 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in a pair of convincing victories last week over Campbell and Radford.

