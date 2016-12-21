Cacok named CAA Player of the Week once again
WILMINGTON, North Carolina UNCW sophomore forward Devontae Cacok, who has emerged as a dominant force inside for the 10-1 Seahawks, has been recognized as the Colonial Athletic Association's Player-of-the-Week for the second time. The Riverdale, Ga., product averaged 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in a pair of convincing victories last week over Campbell and Radford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
|Kelly Lynn Cole
|Nov '16
|Boo
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|Southern girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC