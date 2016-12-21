2 men jailed after narcotics bust yields xanax pills, marijuana

New Hanover County authorities have arrested two Wilmington men on numerous drug-related charges following a narcotics bust last week. According to Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Vice and Narcotics unit conducted a search on Dec. 13 at a residence in the 200 block of Spargo Place after receiving complaints about drug activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.