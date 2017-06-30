WIDE Selects QUBYX PerfectLum OEM to Bundle with WIDE Displays for Digital Radiology and Mammography
Wilmington, DE, USA - July 06, 2017 - QUBYX Software Technologies today announced that WIDE, a leading worldwide manufacturer of medical image displays, has selected QUBYX to deliver the display calibration and verification software to bundle with the WIDE medical LCD displays. Available under the product name ezCAL, the application enable radiologists with an enhanced display to accurately interpret images.
