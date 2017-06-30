WIDE Selects QUBYX PerfectLum OEM to ...

WIDE Selects QUBYX PerfectLum OEM to Bundle with WIDE Displays for Digital Radiology and Mammography

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Digital Post Production

Wilmington, DE, USA - July 06, 2017 - QUBYX Software Technologies today announced that WIDE, a leading worldwide manufacturer of medical image displays, has selected QUBYX to deliver the display calibration and verification software to bundle with the WIDE medical LCD displays. Available under the product name ezCAL, the application enable radiologists with an enhanced display to accurately interpret images.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenzo Harm Reduction Jun 23 Sickntired302 2
Veterans Hospital in Elsmere ,De (Jul '14) May '17 Sam Cork 3
has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15) May '17 Thekid4208 3
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 1
My heart is open and ready for love Apr '17 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for New Castle County was issued at July 06 at 11:18PM EDT

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,041 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC