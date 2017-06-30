Locals take part in UDance marathon
UDance, the University of Delaware's largest student-run philanthropy group, recently celebrated a year's worth of fundraising for the Wilmington, Del.-based Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, with its 11th annual 12-hour dance marathon. Throughout the academic year, students in the group raised more than $1.8 million.
