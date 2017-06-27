WWL current, former executives accuse...

WWL current, former executives accused of price fixing in shipping rates

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Two former and one current executive of the shipping company Wallenius Wilhemsen Logistics AS have been indicted on charges of fixing the prices of some international ocean shipping, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday. Former executives Arild Iversen and Anders Boman were indicted in November 2016 along with current executive Kai Kraass, the department said.

