What To Do: Longwood celebrates new fountains with Gilbert & Sullivan

Friday Jun 9

In addition to the re-opening of its fountains in June, Longwood Gardens is hosting a special live production by the Savoy Company on June 9 and 10. The Savoy Company, which is the oldest amateur theater company in the world, is dedicated solely to the production of the works of Gilbert and Sullivan. After a tremendously successful 2016 run of "The Pirates of Penzance," The Savoy Company is returning to Longwood Gardens with another Gilbert & Sullivan classic - "H.M.S. Pinafore; or, The Lass That Loved a Sailor."

