VA and University of Delaware Announce Affiliation Agreement

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Cape May County Herald

The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce an academic affiliation agreement between its VA medical center in Wilmington, Del., and the University of Delaware. The agreement, signed June 9, is designed to improve the health care and wellbeing of veterans throughout Delaware and southern New Jersey.

