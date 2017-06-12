VA and University of Delaware Announce Affiliation Agreement
The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce an academic affiliation agreement between its VA medical center in Wilmington, Del., and the University of Delaware. The agreement, signed June 9, is designed to improve the health care and wellbeing of veterans throughout Delaware and southern New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans Hospital in Elsmere ,De (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Sam Cork
|3
|has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Thekid4208
|3
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr '17
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC