UK insurer Chesnara says could move H...

UK insurer Chesnara says could move HQ to Netherlands or Sweden post-Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

UK insurer Chesnara said on Tuesday it could move its headquarters to the Netherlands or Sweden if required, depending on the regulatory situation after Britain leaves the European Union. "Chesnara already has two insurance companies in the Netherlands and one in Sweden so could move its headquarters to either of these locations, depending on the regulatory environment in post-Brexit," a Chesnara spokesman said in emailed comments, adding that "there is certainly no current intention to do so".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Veterans Hospital in Elsmere ,De (Jul '14) May 31 Sam Cork 3
has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15) May '17 Thekid4208 3
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 1
My heart is open and ready for love Apr '17 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,494 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC