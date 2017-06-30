Two arrested for crabbing violations ...

Two arrested for crabbing violations and crab pot thefts

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: WMDT

DNREC Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police arrested two New Castle County men on June 24 after an investigation into multiple crabbing and crab pot theft violations that happened on Herring Creek in Sussex County. 29-year-old Michael Schenck and 20-year-old Leon Gardner of Wilmington were each charged with two counts of felony theft under $1500 against a victim 62-years of age or older, three counts of theft under $1500, five counts of criminal mischief under $1000, one count of third degree conspiracy and 54 counts of possession of undersized blue crabs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenzo Harm Reduction Jun 23 Sickntired302 2
Veterans Hospital in Elsmere ,De (Jul '14) May 31 Sam Cork 3
has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15) May '17 Thekid4208 3
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 1
My heart is open and ready for love Apr '17 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,063 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC