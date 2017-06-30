Two arrested for crabbing violations and crab pot thefts

DNREC Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police arrested two New Castle County men on June 24 after an investigation into multiple crabbing and crab pot theft violations that happened on Herring Creek in Sussex County. 29-year-old Michael Schenck and 20-year-old Leon Gardner of Wilmington were each charged with two counts of felony theft under $1500 against a victim 62-years of age or older, three counts of theft under $1500, five counts of criminal mischief under $1000, one count of third degree conspiracy and 54 counts of possession of undersized blue crabs.

