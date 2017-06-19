Toxic chemical report plays havoc wit...

Toxic chemical report plays havoc with Chemoursa stock

The Wilmington, Delaware company, with about 1,000 workers in its home state, has been linked to the discharge of GenX into the Cape Fear River, which runs between the North Carolina cities of Fayetteville and Wilmington. Used in the manufacturing of Chemours' Teflon, GenX has not been produced long enough to understand its potential impact on the human body.

