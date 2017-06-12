Top Lake Country bureaucrat enjoys 7%...

Top Lake Country bureaucrat enjoys 7% pay raise

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Lake Country's top bureaucrat earned seven per cent more money last year than he did in 2015, newly-released salary figures show. Over the past six years, De Feo's pay has gone up 26 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Veterans Hospital in Elsmere ,De (Jul '14) May 31 Sam Cork 3
has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15) May '17 Thekid4208 3
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 1
My heart is open and ready for love Apr '17 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Libya
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC