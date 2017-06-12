The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs names 'Police Officer of the Year'
Lt. Stephen Thayer received his award for Veterans Affairs Lead Police Officer of the Year for a medium-sized VA medical Center at the VA Office of Security and Law Enforcement Award Dinner on May 23 in Little Rock, Arkansa. Lt. Thayer is from West Deptford.
