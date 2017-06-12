The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs na...

The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs names 'Police Officer of the Year'

Lt. Stephen Thayer received his award for Veterans Affairs Lead Police Officer of the Year for a medium-sized VA medical Center at the VA Office of Security and Law Enforcement Award Dinner on May 23 in Little Rock, Arkansa. Lt. Thayer is from West Deptford.

