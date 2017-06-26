Takata Americas files for U.S. bankruptcy
Takata Americas, the U.S. unit of Japan's Takata Corp, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on Sunday, facing billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators. The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based business listed liabilities of up to $50 billion in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.
