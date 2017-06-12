Seinfeld 'Soup Nazi' goes bankrupt
SOUPMAN Inc., of Seinfeld fame, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US, just weeks after a top company executive was charged with tax evasion. Federal prosecutors last month charged the company's former chief financial officer with 20 counts of failing to pay federal income taxes, Medicare and Social Security for Soupman's employees.
