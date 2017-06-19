REFILE-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks. "We've got no current plans to relocate to Singapore or anywhere else," he told a parliamentary inquiry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans Hospital in Elsmere ,De (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Sam Cork
|3
|has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Thekid4208
|3
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr '17
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC