REFILE-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Reuters

Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks. "We've got no current plans to relocate to Singapore or anywhere else," he told a parliamentary inquiry.

