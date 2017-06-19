Police Investigate Shooting at Apartm...

Police Investigate Shooting at Apartment Complex in Delaware

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

New Castle County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Wilmington that left a 19-year-old man injured. Police say the shooting occurred on Sunday at about 11:15 p.m. at the Maryland Park Apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenzo Harm Reduction Jun 23 Sickntired302 2
Veterans Hospital in Elsmere ,De (Jul '14) May 31 Sam Cork 3
has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15) May '17 Thekid4208 3
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 1
My heart is open and ready for love Apr '17 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,427 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC