Nexvet Biopharma PLC Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Nexvet Biopharma plc regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Zoetis Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $85 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Nexvet will receive $6.72 in cash for each share of Zoetis common stock.

