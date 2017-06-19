New Twist On Teaching Econ

New Twist On Teaching Econ

The Daily News-Record

Greg Caskey is a standout teacher and has developed an innovative way of teaching the principles of economics to students - a curriculum that he calls "HipHoponomics," in which he uses original rap music as the basis for his lesson plans. His favorite rap artists include The Notorious B.I.G. pictured.

