Man rolling to White House in wheelchair makes pitstop in N.J.
CARNEYS POINT TWP. - Dennis Shulze is on a mission to shake hands with the president, but the trick is he's traveling to the White House in just his wheelchair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans Hospital in Elsmere ,De (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Sam Cork
|3
|has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Thekid4208
|3
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr '17
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC