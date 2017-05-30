Life in Womb, Death in Cancer, This E...

Life in Womb, Death in Cancer, This Enzyme Is New Research Focus

For a fetus in the womb, it's an enzyme that means life, a shield from a mother's immune system that would otherwise fight the embryo as an infection. Gone rogue, it can mean death -- protecting malignant tumors from attacks by the body's defenses.

