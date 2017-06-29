Lake Country urged to join Kelowna homelessness plan
A Lake Country town councillor hopes her community will consider joining a new strategy to counter homelessness that's being developed in Kelowna. Penny Gambell believes homelessness in the town of 14,000 is a growing problem, and she'd like to see action taken now before it gets any worse.
