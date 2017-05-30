Lake Country drivers most often headed out of town
Nearly 70 per cent of all trips made by residents of Lake Country cross into another municipality, the most by far being into Kelowna. A much smaller number of trips by Lake Countryians are toward Vernon or past Kelowna to West Kelowna and the South Okanagan.
