John D. Simmons and Bridget H. Labutta Attend Global IP Conference

Philadelphia and Wilmington intellectual property attorneys John D. Simmons and Bridget H. Labutta attended the May conference of the International Trademark Association in Barcelona, Spain. During the conference, more than 10,200 brand management, trademark, and other IP professionals met for five days of intense learning, business strategy meetings, and networking.

