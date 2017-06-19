India's cbank deputy says state-run lenders may need more capital

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said on Friday state-run lenders may need more capital beyond the budgeted total allocation of 700 billion rupees in the four fiscal years through March 2019. Mundra, addressing reporters in the sidelines of a banking event in New Delhi, also said there was no specific timeline set by the central bank to identify additional loan defaulters on which bankers would need to start bankruptcy proceedings.

