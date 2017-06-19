India's cbank deputy says state-run lenders may need more capital
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said on Friday state-run lenders may need more capital beyond the budgeted total allocation of 700 billion rupees in the four fiscal years through March 2019. Mundra, addressing reporters in the sidelines of a banking event in New Delhi, also said there was no specific timeline set by the central bank to identify additional loan defaulters on which bankers would need to start bankruptcy proceedings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans Hospital in Elsmere ,De (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Sam Cork
|3
|has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Thekid4208
|3
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr '17
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr '17
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC