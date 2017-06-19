India's cbank deputy says state-run l...

India's cbank deputy says state-run lenders may need more capital

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Reuters

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said on Friday state-run lenders may need more capital beyond the budgeted total allocation of 700 billion rupees in the four fiscal years through March 2019. Mundra, addressing reporters in the sidelines of a banking event in New Delhi, also said there was no specific timeline set by the central bank to identify additional loan defaulters on which bankers would need to start bankruptcy proceedings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Veterans Hospital in Elsmere ,De (Jul '14) May 31 Sam Cork 3
has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15) May '17 Thekid4208 3
News Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera Apr '17 Joyous Carnac 1
My heart is open and ready for love Apr '17 Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC